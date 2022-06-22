Incoming BIR chief to comply on court ruling on Marcos’ estate taxes

Incoming Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Lilia Guillermo said that the agency will comply with the court ruling on the unpaid estate taxes of the Marcos family.

Guillermo said she has yet to see the documents on the Marcos tax liabilities first so that she would have the “correct data” and information.

“I have not seen any documents about it. Kung final and executory, then it is our mandate to collect; isa ‘yan sa mandato ng BIR ang collection enforcement,” she said.

Guillermo said that she and Marcos had already met to discuss the agency but they have not discussed the topic of estate taxes.

Guillermo added that she will clarify with the president-elect that he is not the only one who will pay the tax but the estate.

“Kung sakaling talagang BIR has to collect, sasabihin ko sa kanya na this amount, hindi na kayo ang magbabayad, it’s the estate,” Guillermo said.

“‘P’wede ba maging role model kayo?’ The Marcoses will now pay their taxes, because nagcomply sa batas, it came from the Supreme Court, its final and executory. ‘Yun lang naman ang sasabihin ko sa kanya pero I should have the correct data. I should know what really is in that decision,” she added.

Guillermo also said that should the BIR be able to collect the estate taxes it will be a big boost to the agency.

“We have to convert those properties to cash para madagdag sa tax collections ng BIR. Give me the time to go over the documents, how much are we talking about? Hindi ko alam kung talagang P200 billion ‘yan, and maybe if that’s really the amount, imagine it will help really collections of BIR,” she said.