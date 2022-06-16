PNP: No legal ground to detain SUV driver in viral hit and run incident

The Philippine National Police insisted on Thursday that there is no legal ground to detail the suspect in the viral hit and run incident in Mandaluyong City due to the lack of a warrant of arrest.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo told GMA News that it is now beyond the control of the police should there be an out-of-court settlement between the two parties.

“To inform the public, the PNP has no legal grounds to take into custody itong suspect considering na wala pa namang warrant of arrest na na-issue sa kanya. Hindi na po ito subject for warrantless arrest dahil there’s already a considerable lapse of time from the time na nangyari ‘yung insidente,” Fajardo said.

The PNP official added that the lawyer of Jose Sanvicente also committed that he will face the charges and answer the accusations against him in a hearing set on June 17.

The suspect has apologized to the victim Christian Florande. The suspect’s camp said that Sanvicente was not able to help the victim after hitting him due to panic.

PNP Chief Vicente Danao said that they now consider the case as “solved” as complaints have been filed and the suspect himself has already surrendered.