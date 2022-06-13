PNP reveals SUV driver in viral hit and run incident has past reckless imprudence case

The Philippine National Police revealed that the owner and driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in the viral hit and run incident in Mandaluyong City had a previous reckless imprudence case.

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to revoke the license of the suspect. Danao called the suspect as Mr. San Vicente and the PNP official said that the LTO should act on it immediately so that he could no longer pose danger to other people.

“Yes, meron na itong the same case, okay take note, this is not the first time that he has a case of reckless imprudence. So meron na ‘to pala, according sa LTO,” Danao told reporters.

“So request ko lang sa ating mga LTO, dapat no’ng una pa lang, sinuspende na ‘yong kanyang lisensya. Itong pangalawa dapat hindi lang suspendihin, ‘di ba, dapat ito i-revoke ang kanyang lisensya. Why? Driver’s license is only a privilege, it is not our right, kahit ako. If you abuse it, definitely it should be revoked,” he added.

Danao said he is not familiar with the details of the first case. He also asked the suspect if he was involved in illegal drugs that is why he is refusing to surrender to the authorities.

“Unfortunately, the owner, take note, the owner of the vehicle refused to surrender. So the possibility is, guilty ka, bakit ayaw mong sumurrender? ‘Di ba? Unang-una identified na nga ‘yong may ari, kung hindi man ikaw ang gumagamit ng sasakyan ng panahon na ‘yan, eh dapat you have to defend yourself,” he said.

“Natural courses of a decent man who is in his right senses, will definitely surrender immediately. But, ito ang tanong ninyo, bakit hindi sumusurrender? Eh una ikaw, china-challenge kita Mr. San Vicente. Ayaw mong summurrender, tama, o isa lang ang sasabihin ko sa’yo: baka adik ka?” the PNP chief said.

“Ba’t ayaw mo sumurrender? Because no person in his right senses will do that, nakabangga ka na nga ng tao imbes na hintuan mo eh lalo mo pang sinagasaan, o anong klaseng utak ‘yan?” Danao continued.