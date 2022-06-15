SUV driver in viral hit-and-run incident surrenders to PNP

The suspect of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in the hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City has surrendered to the Philippine National Police on Wednesday.

The driver and registered owner of the vehicle identified as Jose Antonio San Vicente, apologized for the incident and to victim security guard, Christian Joseph Floralde.

“My apologies sa nangyari,” San Vicente said.

The lawyer of the suspect said that there will be a hearing on June 17. The SUV owner will explain his side in counter-affidavit.

San Vicente’s mother lamented the viral incident that ‘destroyed’ her son’s life.

“Aksidente lang talaga ito. Maayos ang anak ko. Sino bang may gustong takbuhan ‘yon?,” she said.

“Hindi kami makatulog, hindi kami makakain. Syempre anak namin ang involved. Tsaka viral na eh. Mabait ang anak ko. Nagtatrabaho siya, he is a very responsible man,” she added.