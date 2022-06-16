Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Ravi Restaurant, Adidas collaborate for limited-edition shoes

Staff Report6 hours ago

Photos from Adidas.

Global sports retailer Adidas announced a limited-edition shoe dedicated to Dubai’s iconic Pakistani restaurant Ravi with the Adidas Original Superstar trainer reworked to create the Superstar Ravi.

The sneakers are in the white and green colours of the restaurant and the special edition Superstar Ravi features a custom sock liner with a hand-drawn map design signifying the meaning of the name Ravi.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1978 in Satwa and has served authentic Pakistani food to hundreds of thousands of customers.

With its distinctive shell toe design, the new shoe has the famous adidas trefoil stripes in green, which are matched by the heel tab and the laces and each pair of shoes are delivered in a special edition takeaway style box and comes with a detachable hangtag featuring the restaurant’s logo.

Also, six of Ravi’s best-selling dishes are listed, with prices, on the inside of the tongue, in different languages for each foot.

