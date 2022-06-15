POLO Dubai to process June 9-10 cancelled appointments starting June 20

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai will accept the cancelled appointments affected by the emergency closure of the premises starting June 20.

Earlier, the POLO Dubai had to be closed due to 10 out of 15 staff who tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in a long queue the Monday after, June 13 which resulted in a now-viral video.

Labor Attache John Rio Bautista stated that these individuals who tested positive will have finished their mandatory 10-day isolation by next week.

“After this week, those with June 9 and 10 (appointments) can be accommodated as we will have sufficient personnel present after their isolation,” said LabAtt Bautista in a message to The Filipino Times.

In May 2022, the POLO Dubai recorded an all time high of 9,330 verified contracts, averaging 460 contracts processed per day. This is excluding individuals who came with incomplete and/or improper documents after evaluation, accounting for 10-20% that got rejected but were still given man hours for the evaluation process.

“Daily yan more than a thousand transactions including OWWA membership, contracts verified and OEC issued,” said Bautista.