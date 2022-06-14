POLO Dubai reaches 500-600 clients daily, hampered by limited personnel due to COVID-19

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai faces challenges of handling close to 600 OFWs in need of services per day, with very limited manpower due to exposure to COVID-19.

A viral video posted by a netizen showed a long queue of OFWs at the vicinity of the POLO-OWWA premises in Dubai, which according to the netizen, took place yesterday June 13.

“Tignan ninyo ang kalagayan ng OFW. Sobrang pasakit. Lahat umabsent nagleave sa trabaho para makakuha ng verification, ito ang binibigay nilang serbisyo,” said the netizen in the video.

Labor Attache John Rio Bautista of POLO Dubai stated that the office currently has very limited manpower after 10 out of 15 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to be isolated, as per UAE government protocols.

“Prior to yesterday we have been receiving clients with appointment and with flight schedule the following day and they are almost 500-600 average clients daily. However, beginning yesterday (June 13) we limit to those with appointment that we can serve because we have very limited number of staff present as 10 out of 15 personnel got positive on their covid tests and needing isolation,” said Bautista in a message to The Filipino Times.

Available options for OFWs

Bautista advised that OFWs also have the option to get their overseas employment certificates back in the Philippines, and assured that OFWs can travel back home even without a verified contract.

“We also included in the advisories option for OFWs to get their OECs in the Philippines and have their contract verified upon their return pursuant to MC 23, Series of 2021. Meaning they can travel to the Phils. even without verified contract and OEC,” advised Bautista.

The aforementioned memorandum allows OFWs to secure an OEC in the Philippines by presenting either their Digitally Verified Employment Contract, or by submitting a valid working visa and other proof of employment.

For the latter, OFWs also need to submit an undertaking assuring the POEA that they will submit their verified employment contract to the POEA when they return back to Dubai.

In addition, POLO Dubai will also be launching its pilot test for the of its new Online Submission System for Contract Verification.

“We are asking for understanding as we would not like to be in this medical condition nor expose our clients to health risk,” said Bautista.