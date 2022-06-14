Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai’s giant ‘book-shaped’ library

Dubai’s giant ‘book-shaped’ library was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Today we launch a cultural and intellectual edifice for our new generations, through which we aim to promote reading, spread knowledge and support researchers and scientists. Our goal is to illuminate the human mind.”

His Highness added, “The economy needs knowledge, politics needs wisdom, nations need to learn, and all of that can be found in books. Through this library, we have brought together millions of books to develop our path, consolidate our identity, culture and roots, and create our future.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library that overlooks the Dubai Creek has been built in shape of a wooden book rest used to hold the Holy Quran and the biggest library of its kind in the Mena region has over a million books and six million research theses.

The seven-storey building has 10 main library collections as well as conference centres and exhibition spaces.

The library will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, 16th June, 2022.

