Lorenzana thanks Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna for ‘lucky catch’

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is grateful to incoming Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna who caught him when he fainted during the Independence Day Celebration in Manila on Sunday.

“Do you believe in miracles? I do. Last Sunday, Mayor-elect Dra. Honey Lacuna of Manila saved me from a possible life-altering injury when I fainted due to the heat and exhaustion. Thank you again, Mayor Honey, for being at the right place, at the right time!” Lorenzana said in a Facebook post.

Lorenzana also thanked all those who expressed their concern over his condition.

The defense chief attributed what happened to him attending an international summit in Singapore and flying back to Manila for the Independence Day celebration.

He also traveled recently to South Korea and other parts of the Philippines while overseeing the defense operations of the country and the transition to a new administration.