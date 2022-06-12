Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lorenzana’s condition stable after fainting during Independence Day event

The Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is “in stable condition” after he fainted during the Independence Day commemoration at the Rizal Park in Manila City Sunday morning, the Department of National Defense (DND)said.

DND spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong said that Lorenzana was advised to take a rest and had a “hectic schedule” in the past few weeks, which, coupled with the hot weather on Sunday, resulted in fatigue.
“Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana is currently in stable condition and has been advised to rest after fainting during the Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Rizal Park this morning, June 12,” Arsenio said in a statement.

“His hectic schedule during the last few weeks and the extreme temperatures in Luneta earlier today may have resulted in his fatigue,” he said.

“The SND just arrived from Singapore early this morning after attending the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and meeting with his foreign counterparts. The Secretary also traveled recently to South Korea and other parts of the Philippines, while overseeing the defense operations of the country and transition to a new administration,” ” the statement said.

