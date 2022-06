President Rodrigo Duterte calls for “unity for the glory and triumph of the Filipino nation” in his message released by the Malacañan Palace on June 12, 2022.

Duterte graced the flag-raising ceremony and wreath laying event in Luneta Park to commemorate the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day.

President Duterte stated in his message that our shared narratives as Filipinos throughout these years never fails in teaching us what values to uphold and which lessons to remember.