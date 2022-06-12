Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH to set up embassy in Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin announced that the Philippines will be setting up its own embassy in Ukraine.

Locsin announced this plan in a tweet after his meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik to discuss the countries’ bilateral ties and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“I’m setting up a Philippine Embassy of its own to Ukraine but can’t keep my promise to be physically present in Kyiv,” he said.

“All Ukraine is a no fly zone; 19 hour train service is irrregular depending on hostilities,” he added.

No other details on the embassy plans have been revealed by the DFA as of this writing.

The Philippines previously voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

