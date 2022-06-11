Man discovers he isn’t biological father of children after 16 years

A man in China discovered after 16 years of his marriage that the three children he had been raising with his wife were not his kids.

The 45-year-old Chen from Jiangxi province is seeking divorce from his wife Yu after paternity test have confirmed that he is not the biological father of the children.

Chen, who had been working away from home to support his family, reportedly said he initially never suspected his wife of infidelity as they kept close contact with frequent voice and video calls.

He, however, became suspicious earlier this year when Yu started avoiding his calls and insisted to work away from home, media reports said.

Chen, according to a China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station report, decided to follow Yu by tracking her mobile phone’s GPS location.

On March 1, Chen traced Yu to a hotel in eastern China where she was staying. The next morning Chen saw his wife checking out of the hotel with a man she had been having an affair with.

Chen initially forgave Yu, but sought a paternity test that revealed their youngest daughter was fathered by another man. However, Chen chose to stay in the marriage to keep the family together.

This changed when further paternity tests revealed the couple’s other two daughters were also not Chen’s biological children.

Yu, however, remained unrepentant, saying her behaviour was not infidelity, reported South China Morning Post.

“I don’t think I cheated on him. Is biological paternity really important? Couples who are sterile adopt kids all the time,” Yu was quoted as saying in an interview.

She also reportedly criticised Chen for seeking a divorce after discovering their three daughters were conceived with another man.

“Please try to empathise with me. The three children called him ‘dad’ for many years, but now he says the daughters are not his own. What is the difference between him and an animal?” she was quoted as telling China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station.