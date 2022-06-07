Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man abandons wife, kids in Dubai after using fake identity to live in UAE

A man is facing trial in Dubai for using a false identity to live in the UAE.

The man who entered the country on a visit visa married a woman and had children.

The 32-year-old had forged his brother’s friend’s documents and used his own image on them to live in the UAE and even concealed his real identity from his wife and her relatives.

Six years after the marriage, the imposter filed for divorce and the woman had noticed her husband’s family calling him by another name.

The court reinstated the accused’s original identity and the personal status court found that the man’s name on the passport was a government employee.

Investigations revealed that the imposter has already left the country and deserted his family.

