Man divorces wife in India for serving him instant noodles thrice a day

A man in the city of Ballari, India, recently divorced his wife for serving him instant noodles thrice a day.

Fed-up of getting served Maggi noodles three times, the man sought separation from his partner after she cooked noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Judge ML Raghunath was informed by the husband that his wife had no idea how to prepare food other than instant noodles and the woman went to the provision store only to buy the instant noodles and nothing else.

Termed the ‘Maggi case’ by ML Raghunath, in it, the couple eventually split by mutual consent.

After the judgment, Raghunath said, “Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from the wedding halls.”

