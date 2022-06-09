PH, Germany sign agreements to open up more job opportunities

The Philippine and German governments have signed two labor agreements that will provide better employment opportunities for Filipino workers in the European country.

The Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III in a statement described the accords a “gift” to overseas Filipino workers.

“These two freshly signed bilateral labor instruments with Germany are the gifts of the Philippine government to our Filipino migrant workers in recognition of their sacrifices, perseverance, and diligence that have kept our nation afloat amidst the global crisis in the last two years,” Bello said.

A Letter of Intent was signed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the German Federal Employment Agency represented by its Director for International Relations Alexander Wilhelm in this regard.

“This partnership will open opportunities for Filipino professionals and skilled workers, specifically Electrical Mechanics and Fitters, Electronics Servicers, Cooks, Hotel Receptionists, Waiters, and Plumbers and Pipe Fitters,” Bello added.

Bello and German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach also signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the deployment of Filipino healthcare professionals to Germany. The labor agreement will provide work opportunities for physiotherapists, radiographers, occupational therapists, biomedical scientists, and other allied health professionals “whose professions are regulated by appropriate professional bodies both in the Philippines and Germany.”

“With this development, better job opportunities, in addition to nurses and other professionals, await our skilled workers as we showcase the competence and exemplary talents of the Filipino workers,” he added.

“As the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte completes its term, we thank the government of the Federal Republic of Germany for working together to meet our shared goals of decent, ethical and sustainable labor and migration framework. More importantly, we are very grateful to the German government for treating the Filipino workers the same way you treat your citizens,” Bello said