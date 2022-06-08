UAE detects five new cases of Monkeypox

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced five new cases of Monkeypox, in line with the UAE health authorities’ policy on the early detection and monitoring of the disease.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of two cases of Monkeypox patients who were receiving medical care in government hospitals, and their full recovery from the disease symptoms.

MoHAP urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safer in large crowds and avoid risky behaviours.

It also reassured all community members that the UAE health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

The Ministry called for obtaining information from official sources in the UAE, and for refraining from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities.