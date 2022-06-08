Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Private schools’ fee details now available online in Dubai

Staff Report

The ‘School Fees Fact Sheet’, a one-page reference of mandatory and optional fees that private schools may charge during an academic year, will ensure that fees for all private schools is made available online in Dubai.

Dubai’s education regulator had listed the fees for schools that start their academic year in April, and now the information is also available for schools that begin their year in September.

Besides tuition fees, the fact sheet includes transportation, extra-curricular activities, school trips and books, among other fee as well as information on discounts and scholarships given by each school.
The sheet will form part of annual parent-school contract.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said that the School Fees Fact Sheet gives parents up-to-date information on all the fees.

The resource is available on KHDA’s website (https://web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools).

