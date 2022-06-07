New school model offers free education for students of UAE

A new school model has been announced in the UAE that will offer Emiratis and eligible expat students enrolled in government schools free education.

Students can apply to join the “Ajyal schools” (Generation Schools) which will begin accepting students from academic year 2022-23, according to the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

The new model will be implemented in partnership with the private sector and parents can choose a school in the vicinity of their residential area.

RELATED STORY: Private schools in Dubai not allowed to increase school fees during 2022-2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a new model system targeting 14,000 students.

“The Generation Schools will adopt the national curricula supervised by the Emirates Schools Establishment, such as Arabic language and Islamic education, in addition to international curricula in science and mathematics supervised by prominent private educational institutions. The tuition fees will be fully covered by the government. And this is the first step to develop our schools and education,” said His Highness

The school timings and calendar for the new model schools will remain the same as in public schools, and no additional fees will be paid by students and the government will bear students’ fees besides other operating expenses.

The new model will cover students from grade one to four in 10 schools under the Emirates Schools Establishment and will get extended to the fifth and sixth grades in 2024.

READ ON: 24/7 mental health assistance launched for students in UAE

The student can move to government schools that follow the UAE curriculum at any time and the national curricula will include the Arabic language, Islamic education, moral education and social studies, under the direct supervision of the Emirates Schools Establishment. The international curricula will be responsible for subjects such as mathematics, science and others and the ESE said no student will be affected by the new model as all their academic results will be judged according to the institution’s marking system.

H.E. Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, stated that Taaleem, Aldar Education, and Bloom Education will manage Ajyal Schools as private sector operators and providers of educational services.