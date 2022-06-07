Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF allows 100% operational capacity in all establishments

The Inter-Agency Task Force has allowed all establishments under Alert Level 1 to operate at 100% capacity.

The task force said that they will allow establishments to operate as long as proof of vaccination will be presented.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said this was decided upon by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) last weekend.

“The IATF recognizes the need to further identify establishments and/or activities which are allowed to operate or be undertaken in Alet Level 1,” Andanar said in a press briefing.

“Pinayagan ng IATF ang full 100% capacity sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1 ngunit kailangan magpakita ng katibayan ng full vaccination bago makasama sa malawakang pagttipin tipon o papasukin sa indoor establishments,” Andanar added.

Research group OCTA said that they have seen an uptick of new cases in Metro Manila.

The region however remains to be in low risk classification.

