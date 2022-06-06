Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH rises to 33rd among 121 countries in Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 recovery Index

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippines has ranked 33rd among 121 countries in the Tokyo-based news magazine Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 recovery Index.

Based on its June 3 report, the country made a big jump in its latest ranking as it saw a consistent decline in new cases, with low to no confirmed fatalities in the past weeks. The notable decrease in COVID-19 cases came despite the reopening of borders to international tourists since February.

The Philippines had occupied last place in the index during 2021 at 121st on its recovery index in October last year as the Nikkei Asia ranked countries based on its infection management, vaccine rollouts, and social mobility.

RELATED STORY: UAE leads global post COVID-19 recovery

“This remarkable recovery reported by independent external observers is being balanced by safety protocols managed by the Department of Health (DOH) and our partners,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a statement.

The Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index is based on infection management, vaccine rollout, and social mobility.

Those countries which topped the index were Qatar, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malta, South Korea, Dominican Republic, and Nepal.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Karaoke 1

Woman dies from electrocution due to defective karaoke microphone

30 mins ago
Moira Dela Torre

‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?’ Moira shares story behind break up with husband

2 hours ago
Security Guard SUV

Security guard in ICU after being hit by SUV in Mandaluyong

3 hours ago
Sass Sasot SPIST Church of God photo

‘Double cancelled’: Row intensifies over transgender blogger’s speech at PH church venue

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button