PH rises to 33rd among 121 countries in Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 recovery Index

The Philippines has ranked 33rd among 121 countries in the Tokyo-based news magazine Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 recovery Index.

Based on its June 3 report, the country made a big jump in its latest ranking as it saw a consistent decline in new cases, with low to no confirmed fatalities in the past weeks. The notable decrease in COVID-19 cases came despite the reopening of borders to international tourists since February.

The Philippines had occupied last place in the index during 2021 at 121st on its recovery index in October last year as the Nikkei Asia ranked countries based on its infection management, vaccine rollouts, and social mobility.

“This remarkable recovery reported by independent external observers is being balanced by safety protocols managed by the Department of Health (DOH) and our partners,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a statement.

The Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index is based on infection management, vaccine rollout, and social mobility.

Those countries which topped the index were Qatar, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malta, South Korea, Dominican Republic, and Nepal.