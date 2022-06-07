Duterte says PH government has contained COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte says that his administration was able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I were to judge myself, the one single thing that my government did was to contain COVID-19 in a very much earlier span of time,” Duterte said in a late night speech.

Most of the areas in the country are considered to be low risk due to high vaccination rate.

Duterte said he and his Cabinet members did their very best to contain the pandemic.

“We did our best and ‘yung best namin came out very strong in the context of governing a country. Lalo na sa Cabinet members ko,” Duterte stressed.

The country currently ranked 33rd in Nikkei’s COVID-19 recovery index, a jump from 57th place last survey.

Duterte also appealed to Filipinos to get vaccinated.

“I know that you are all bone-weary. Alam kong pagod na kayo sa trabaho ninyo but you must remember that it is our country and only country and you have to stretch your effort and do some more for our country,” he said.