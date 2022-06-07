Abu Dhabi bans scooters with seats

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have banned scooters with seats.

In a recent post, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) showed three types of seated scooters that are prohibited in the capital with the transport authority informing about the type of scooters that are permitted.

The short video, in Arabic and English, showed that bikes and electric bikes are permitted for use and the seated scooters that are prohibited are with a basket on front, an e-scooter with a seat and a regular seated scooter.

The ITC said the cyclists and e-scooter riders must use their vehicles on designated lanes or on side roads in places where there are no cycling paths adding, “Electric scooter doesn’t have a safe seat and does not help to properly balance while driving.”

A bicycle or e-scooter should have only one rider and use side roads in the absence of a proper cycle path and cyclists have been urged to obey road rules, wear proper safety gear like protective helmet and reflective clothing, and observe a speed limit of 20km per hour.

“Cyclists and users of micromobility devices can only use the lanes and roads intended for bicycles, and in case there are none in the area they wish to cycle, they must use side roads where the speed limit is usually 20 kilometres per hour And they must stay on the far right-hand side of the road … and pavements dedicated to the use of bicycles. Only one rider can ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike, using the lanes dedicated to bicycles. Protective helmets must be worn at all times, as well as reflective clothing at night,” the ITC said.