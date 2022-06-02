News

Abu Dhabi urges e-scooter riders not to travel on main roads, highways

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged the e-scooter riders not to travel on main roads and highways.

In an awareness campaign, authorities asked riders not to drive on main roads and highways, pedestrian paths, and sidewalks unless permitted by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The riders were told to use only approved lanes and use a helmet, reflective jacket at night, a white headlight and a red night light or a red reflector.

The ITC said only one rider can ride a bicycle or electric bike with a sufficient distance from other bicyclists and urged adherence to safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals.

Under the public awareness campaign: ‘For Your Safety’ authorities emphasised the importance of riding safely while the ITC will publish a manual on technical conditions and requirements for the use of bicycles and electric bikes.

The manual provides instructions on types of bicycles and electric bikes authorised for use, fines for non-compliance and failure to adhere to road usage.

