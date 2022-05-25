Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No scheduled meeting yet between Duterte, Marcos ahead of inauguration

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his presumptive successor Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr are yet to schedule any meeting, the Palace said Tuesday.

“Wala pa naming sinasabi [ang Pangulo]. We will wait for further announcement,” acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

“I don’t have information on that and we could know more after the Cabinet meeting next week,” he added.

Duterte has ordered agencies to prepare for a smooth transition of power to the next administration.

“Ang marching orders na ng Presidente 2 iyon – iyong una ay doon sa inauguration; pangalawa, iyong kaniya-kaniyang transition ng iba’t ibang departamento or iyong mga Cabinet portfolios,” said the Palace official.

“So far, iyon lang naman ang transition orders na binigay sa amin. As to the mode of transition, we are given freehand,” he added.

Earlier Malacanang, announced the creation of a “transition team” to oversee handing over of the government to the country’s next leaders.

