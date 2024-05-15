Filipino communities in the UAE participate at the 10th PPIE

Filipino communities based in the United Arab Emirates showed their support for the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at The Bristol Hotel in Deira, Dubai on May 11 and 12, 2024. Their participation included an MoU signing with professional and business groups, as well as booth activations, and having a segment on the program.

27 groups signs MoU with NPM Group

The #investPilipinas #investPPIE campaign brought along 27 Filipino business and professional organizations signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PPIE organizer, New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, through its Filipino publication, The Filipino Times, the largest Filipino media outside the Philippines.

These are the following:

• Ajman Filipino Community

• Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi

• Confederation of Ilocano Association, INC (Samahang Ilokano) – UAE Chapter

• Deira Cyclist Community

• Fil-HR

• Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates

• Filipino Scuba Divers Club – UAE

• Filipino Social Club

• Filipino Teachers & Educators Council – Member of Association of Fil-Am Teachers of America, Inc. UAE Chapter (FTEC-AFTA)

• Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) – UAE Chapter

• Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IEEE) – UAE Chapter

• Institute Of Integrated Electrical Engineers Of The Philippines, Inc. (IIEE) – Abu Dhabi Chapter

• National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS UAE)

• Pambansang Samamahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM)- UAE Chapter

• Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi

• Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates

• Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Dubai Chapter

• Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE) – UAE Chapter

• Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers United Arab Emirates Chapter (PICE-UAE)

• Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) UAE Chapter

• Philippine Professional Organization- United Arab Emirates

• Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) – UAE Chapter

• United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi 123

• United Cebuano

• United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates

• United Triathlete (UniTri) – UAE

• World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) – Team UAE

BOOTH ACTIVATIONS AND SEGMENTS FOR FILIPINO COMMUNITIES

The Philippines Partnerships Circle, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates; and Filipino Social Club – Dubai also set-up booths and some took part in the PEIS sharing valuable insights to their fellow Overseas Filipinos.

Booths are secured by paying sponsors with valid license. Complimentary booths can be given to licensed non-profit organizations or school partners. These exhibitors are allowed to promote any of their activities within their booth.

The 10th PPIE also provided a platform for these organizations to conduct panel discussions and other related activities.