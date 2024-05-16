Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE residents may enjoy Louvre Abu Dhabi for free this weekend

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal36 seconds ago

On International Museum Day, May 18, 2024, United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents may enjoy a free entry to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, as announced by The Louvre.

“As a special celebration of this global event, we open our doors to all UAE residents for FREE on 18 May from 10am to 8:30pm. Simply show your UAE ID at the ticket desk for free admission or save time by pre-booking here,” they stated.

Here’s a step-by-step on how you can get free tickets:

  1. Open their online portal at https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/Buy%20Ticket/admission

Screenshot 2024 05 16 100727

2. Click on International Museum Day Complimentary access for UAE Residents

Screenshot 2024 05 16 100933

3. Add plus depending on how many tickets you are going to need. The maximum would be 4 tickets. Then click on continue.

This initiative offers a wonderful opportunity for UAE residents to explore the cultural treasures housed within the Louvre Abu Dhabi at no cost, fostering greater appreciation for art and heritage on a global scale.

 

