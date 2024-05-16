UAE residents may enjoy Louvre Abu Dhabi for free this weekend

On International Museum Day, May 18, 2024, United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents may enjoy a free entry to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, as announced by The Louvre.

“As a special celebration of this global event, we open our doors to all UAE residents for FREE on 18 May from 10am to 8:30pm. Simply show your UAE ID at the ticket desk for free admission or save time by pre-booking here,” they stated.

Here’s a step-by-step on how you can get free tickets:

Open their online portal at https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/Buy%20Ticket/admission

2. Click on International Museum Day Complimentary access for UAE Residents

3. Add plus depending on how many tickets you are going to need. The maximum would be 4 tickets. Then click on continue.

This initiative offers a wonderful opportunity for UAE residents to explore the cultural treasures housed within the Louvre Abu Dhabi at no cost, fostering greater appreciation for art and heritage on a global scale.