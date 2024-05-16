Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Extension cords now allowed in carry-on baggages

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal13 mins ago

The Office for Transportation Security is now allowing extension cords and power strip in carry-on baggages for travelers, as per their latest regulations.

In a public service announcement, the OTS stated: “To address passenger complaints on the carriage of extension cord and/or power strip, the OTS wishes to inform the public that extension cord and/or power strip shall be allowed in carry-on bag pending review of the OTS Prohibited Item List.”

Here are the other prohibited items on carry-on baggages when travelling through air: Battery powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices, Liquids, Aerosols and Gels above 100mL, work tools or small gas-powered engine such as chainsaw, portable generator, and many more.

Potentially dangerous items could endanger you, other passengers, and the crew while on board. That is why they must be avoided or declared.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

