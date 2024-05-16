RLC Residences gives insights on the right investment for you at PPIE 2024

Finding the right investment is key to a brighter and happier future. It does not matter whether you’re looking for a home for yourself or seeking a profitable venture. You must know the benefits and challenges of each investment option to make the best decision that suits your goals and needs.

Mari Lorinie D. Catabay, Dubai Office Branch Head of RLC Residences, took the stage at the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 to deliver a solo presentation titled “RFO and Pre-selling: Understanding Which Investment is for You.”

During her presentation, she discussed that you need to know your goals as an investor, whether it’s about your lifestyle, return on investment (ROI), and more.

She also highlighted that RLC Residences has started a new office in Business Bay, making their services much more accessible to OFWs in the UAE.

She said: “This is our commitment to be accessible to your needs.”

Empowering yourself with knowledge is crucial to navigating the real estate market with confidence, and that is what PPIE is all about.

The PPIE 2024 had silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land, making the event a huge success. It also invited several esteemed exhibitors, such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life.

Additionally, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism played a crucial role. Partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success.

Lastly, the event was not made possible without media partners The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV for their invaluable support.