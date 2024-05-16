Complaints vs. ex-cop, driver in missing Catherine Camilon case ‘junked’

The complaints filed against the former policeman and driver involved in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon were junked by a prosecutor.

Former policeman Allan De Castro faced complaints over the kidnapping and illegal detention of Camilon.

The prosecutor said that the cases have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The Calabarzon police said it would file a motion for reconsideration.

De Castro had confirmed his relationship with Camilon but he did not give any information on her whereabouts.

The family of Camilon has been informed of the prosecutor’s decision but is not giving up just yet.

“Hindi po ako nawawalan ng pag-asa,” said Rose Camilon in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Rose said police told her on Wednesday not to worry about the development because they would still take further action.

“Hindi naman ho daw dito natatapos ito,” the mother said.

The former beauty queen was reported missing by her family on October 17.