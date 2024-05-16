Marcos urges Pinoys to take selfies with local products

President Bongbong Marcos is urging Filipinos to use the power of social media to promote local products to boost the micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

In a speech in Iligan City, Marcos said this would help MSMEs to promote their products and expand their reach.

“Dito sa Iligan, alam kong sikat na pasalubong ang toasted peanut at palapa. Kaya kung mayroon kayong dala diyan, picturan ninyo. Mag-selfie kayo kasama ng produkto tapos i-post ninyo sa social media,” Marcos said.

“Simpleng bagay lang, pero napakalaking tulong niyan upang makilala at maipagmalaki ang inyong mga produkto at inyong lugar, lalo na at usong-uso ngayon ang social media sa karamihan sa atin ngayon,” he added.

The chief executive added that through the negosyo centers of the Department of Trade and Industry, MSMEs are being given government support to improve their business operations.