PH Embassy opens on May 18 for special consular services

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has announced that it will be open on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for special operations for Consular Services.

Furthermore, the Embassy reminds Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who have not yet registered for the overseas voting registration to visit the Embassy and register for the 2025 national elections before its deadline on September 30, 2024.

Here are the services that one can avail at the Philippine Embassy in the UAE: Passport, Visa & Citizenship, Civil Registry, Notarial Services, and Passport Releasing.

On normal or business working days, the Embassy is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM; and on Fridays from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM. It is usually closed on public holidays of UAE and Philippines.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

