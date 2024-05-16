Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Zayn Malik reveals unsuccessful ‘Tinder’ attempt

Zayn Malik revealed that he, too, tried to use dating apps like Tinder.

In an interview with Nylon Magazine, the former vocalist of global pop group ‘One Direction’, Zayn said that he hasn’t been successful in using the app because users don’t trust him to be a real person.

“Everyone accused me of catfishing,” he said.

Zayn even added that he was kicked out of the app once or twice.

“They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?,” he said.

The singer said that for now he is actively looking for a partner and is enjoying his single life following his break up with model Gigi Hadid.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” Zayn said.

Zayn and Gigi separated back in 2021 following allegations that he physically hurt the latter’s mother after an argument.

