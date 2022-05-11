Pacquiao to continue aiding public through Manny Pacquiao Foundation

Senator Manny Pacquiao has vowed to continue serve the poor and help the public through his very own foundation.

He also shared that he will not turn his back to help the country just because he lost the elections.

“I will definitely continue my mission to help our people through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. I will not turn back on serving the country and the poor people. I continue to love the Philippines, let’s join hands in uplifting the dignity of every Filipino,” said Pacquiao.

The boxing champion called for unity after he conceded to presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos, acknowledging the imminent landslide victory.

“The people have spoken. The elections are over. So let‘s give unity a chance for the sake of peace and progress of the country,” Pacquiao said.

“My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the life of poor Filipinos. As a boxer and an athlete, I know how to accept defeat. I hope that even though I lost this fight, the Filipino people, especially the poor, will win,” he added.