DMW to recruit Filipino caregivers to South Korea

The Department of Migrant Workers said that they will be recruiting some 100 Filipino caregivers to be deployed to South Korea.

In a statement, the DMW said that under the caregiver Pilot Project, qualified caregivers will assist families in South Korea with childcare, daily tasks such as cleaning and laundry, and support of pregnant women.

The registration for aspiring Filipino caregivers will be on May 9.

“Selected applicants will undergo comprehensive medical, psychological, language, and physical tests. They will receive pre-departure and post-arrival training sessions,” the DMW said in a statement.

“Prospective Korean families will also attend the orientation sessions,” the department added.

The project is under the Employment Permit System of South Korea which allows Korean employers to hire foreign workers if there are no available local workers.

“The project aims to expand bilateral labor ties between the Philippines and Korea and assess the feasibility of a larger caregiver deployment plan between the two countries,” the DMW said.

