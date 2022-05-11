Pacquiao concedes in Philippine presidential poll

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has conceded defeat in the election to rival Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr had secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Pacquiao placed third among preferred presidential candidates, trailing far behind Marcos Jr. and Robredo.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno congratulates Bongbong Marcos: “Nanalo po ang Pilipino”

“The people have spoken. The elections are over. So let‘s give unity a chance for the sake of peace and progress of the country,” he said in a video statement posted on Facebook.

“My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the life of poor Filipinos. As a boxer and an athlete, I know how to accept defeat. I hope that even though I lost this fight, the Filipino people, especially the poor, will win,” Pacquiao added.

For her part, Robredo assured Filipinos that she would accept whatever would be the final results of the 2022 presidential race and urged her supporters to do the same.

READ ON: OFW vote in UAE: BBM-Sara tandem leads by huge 80% margin

However, she said her camp would still check on issues being raised about the conduct of the elections.

“So for me, what I wish for now, while we are grieving, while some of us still could not believe the results of the elections: Whatever the final results will be, let’s accept them. Let’s accept them because these will be the source of strength that we all can share,” she said.

“I’m not saying we will not pay attention to the problems being relayed to us. What I mean is: There is a bigger fight. Our fight does not end with the elections. Many eyes were opened. Many minds woke up. The fight continues,” Robredo added.