Iglesia ni Cristo announces support for BBM-Sara tandem

Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), one of the religious groups in the Philippines known to vote as a bloc, has officially endorsed the tandem of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte for the top posts of the country.

Several presidential candidates wooed the INC for the past few months and its leadership selected Marcos and Duterte, who have been leading the presidential and vice presidential surveys for the past five months.

They also endorsed the following senatoriable candidates: (in alphabetical order):

– Jejomar Binay
– Alan Peter Cayetano
– JV Ejercito
– Guillermo Eleazar
– Francis Escudero
– Jinggoy Estrada
– Sherwin Gatchalian
– Loren Legarda
– Robin Padilla
– Joel Villanueva
– Mark Villar
– Juan Miguel Zubiri

In 2016, INC backed the vice presidency of Marcos – however, he lost against Vice President-elect Leni Robredo. Marcos filed a protest for a recount but Robredo’s margin of votes only grew after the final recount was done by 263,473 votes.

