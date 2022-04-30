PH Group terms compensation to Gem-Ver fishermen as ‘insufficient’

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), a national fisher folk group, termed the compensation for the 22 crewmen of the fishing boat Gem-Ver rammed by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank (Reed Bank) in 2019 as inadequate.

Questioning delay of three years, PAMALAKAYA demanded higher compensation to “cover not only the cost of the fishing vessel and their supposed income on the night of the incident but also the aftermath wherein their livelihood activities have not returned to normal.”

A P6-million compensation to fishermen has been agreed, which is half of their intended settlement worth P12M.

The group also called for the end of alleged Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea on the Filipino fisherfolks.

Earlier, Chinese fishing vessel Yuemaobinyu 42212 in June 2019 rammed the Gem-Ver (Gem-Vir) abandoning 22 Filipino fishermen who were later rescued by a passing Vietnam vessel.