PH consul: 18 Pinoys tested positive for COVID-19 in Shanghai

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong reported that 18 Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shanghai.

Five of the 18 have already been discharged from the hospital according to Philippine Consul General Josel Ignacio.

Ignacio said that only Shanghai health authorities have access to the patients.

Some Filipinos have also expressed their intention to be repatriated.

the polling precinct for overseas voters in the Chinese city will remain closed due to the government’s imposition of strict COVID-19 measures.

“Sa ngayon po sa kasamaang palad at sarado pa rin ang presinto dito. Hindi kami nakapagbukas… Ang totoo po nun, nung katapusan ng Marso nung dumating ang election materials ay hindi na rin namin nailabas mula sa Customs dito sapagkat naglockdown na nga po,” Consul General Josel Ignacio said in a public briefing.

Ignacio said that they have coordinated with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office to have it opened and let voters go to polling places but officials told them that it will remain closed due to the pandemic.

“Gusto ko lang banggitin na hindi tayo nag-iisa na ganyan ang dinaranas ngayon. Ang consulate general ng France ay nagkaroon dito ng botohan nung April 10 at April 24—two rounds of voting—hindi rin sila pinayagan kahit humingi sila ng paalam,” he added.

The consul general said that there are around 1,600 voters in Shanghai. The overseas voting period will be until May 9.