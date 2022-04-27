Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Overseas voting precinct in Shanghai still closed due to COVID-19 surge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The country’s consul general in Shanghai said that the polling precinct for overseas voters in the Chinese city will remain closed due to the government’s imposition of strict COVID-19 measures.

“Sa ngayon po sa kasamaang palad at sarado pa rin ang presinto dito. Hindi kami nakapagbukas… Ang totoo po nun, nung katapusan ng Marso nung dumating ang election materials ay hindi na rin namin nailabas mula sa Customs dito sapagkat naglockdown na nga po,” Consul General Josel Ignacio said in a public briefing.

RELATED STORY: Comelec commissioner threatens to jail those accusing poll body of bias

Ignacio said that they have coordinated with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office to have it opened and let voters go to polling places but officials told them that it will remain closed due to the pandemic.

“Gusto ko lang banggitin na hindi tayo nag-iisa na ganyan ang dinaranas ngayon. Ang consulate general ng France ay nagkaroon dito ng botohan nung April 10 at April 24—two rounds of voting—hindi rin sila pinayagan kahit humingi sila ng paalam,” he added.

The consul general said that there are around 1,600 voters in Shanghai. The overseas voting period will be until May 9.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DSF Fireworks

LIST: UAE spots to watch fireworks displays for 2022 Eid Al Fitr holidays

2 mins ago
avian flu bird flu chicken poultry

Four-year-old confirmed as first case of H3N8 bird flu in China

5 mins ago
bongbong marcos

Marcos vows to strengthen PCGG to fight corruption

7 mins ago
iStock 1222894162

COVAX facility to replace 3.6 million expired jabs: Duque

10 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button