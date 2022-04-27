Overseas voting precinct in Shanghai still closed due to COVID-19 surge

The country’s consul general in Shanghai said that the polling precinct for overseas voters in the Chinese city will remain closed due to the government’s imposition of strict COVID-19 measures.

“Sa ngayon po sa kasamaang palad at sarado pa rin ang presinto dito. Hindi kami nakapagbukas… Ang totoo po nun, nung katapusan ng Marso nung dumating ang election materials ay hindi na rin namin nailabas mula sa Customs dito sapagkat naglockdown na nga po,” Consul General Josel Ignacio said in a public briefing.

Ignacio said that they have coordinated with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office to have it opened and let voters go to polling places but officials told them that it will remain closed due to the pandemic.

“Gusto ko lang banggitin na hindi tayo nag-iisa na ganyan ang dinaranas ngayon. Ang consulate general ng France ay nagkaroon dito ng botohan nung April 10 at April 24—two rounds of voting—hindi rin sila pinayagan kahit humingi sila ng paalam,” he added.

The consul general said that there are around 1,600 voters in Shanghai. The overseas voting period will be until May 9.