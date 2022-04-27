PH detects Omicron BA2.12 sub-variant in Baguio from foreign traveler

The Department of Health has confirmed the detection of an Omicron sub-variant BA2.12 in a female foreign traveler in Baguio City.

The DOH cited a report from Karen Lonogan of DOH Cordillera regional epidemiological surveillance unit.

The traveler has mild COVID-19 symptoms.

BA 2.12 is a highly transmittable mutation of the Omicron variant, which spread in the United States and has been detected in South Korea.

The traveler is a 52 year-old female who went to Baguio for a lecture on digital loom weaving.

This is the first BA 2.12 case in this part of the country. No one has caught the mutated virus.

Despite this, COVID-19 cases remain low in the city due to high vaccination rate.

Benguet province and Ifugao have yet to vaccinate 70 percent of their residents.

Here’s the full statement from the Philippines’ Department of Health:

The Department of Health (DOH), through its Center for Health Development (CHD) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), recently detected Omicron-BA.2.12. It is a sublineage of the currently circulating Omicron variant which has been recently flagged by the United States Center for Disease Control (US-CDC) to be observed in increasing COVID-19 cases in the United States from two weeks ago.

Scientists are still characterizing these Omicron sublineages in terms of transmissibility and if they can cause more severe disease. Preliminary data have shown that their mutations are associated with higher transmissibility. However, there is currently no evidence that these sublineages cause more severe disease.

The DOH surveillance systems detected BA.2.12 in a 52-year-old Finnish female who arrived from Finland last April 2, 2022. The case was not required to undergo routine isolation at a quarantine facility since she was fully vaccinated and arrived asymptomatic. The case then traveled to a university in Quezon City and then to Baguio City to conduct seminars. Nine days after her arrival in the country, she experienced mild symptoms such as headache and sore throat. She then tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 via Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) the next day. Upon detection of this confirmed COVID-19 case, the local epidemiology and surveillance unit (LESU) performed contact tracing. Nine asymptomatic close contacts were identified. Two of them were tested and found to be negative.

Subsequently, the case has finished her 7-day isolation and has recovered and discharged. The patient returned to her home country on April 21, 2022.

The DOH assures the public that the country’s surveillance systems are able to detect new cases and characterize their lineage. The World Health Organization (WHO), based on global reports and data, declares whether a new variant of interest (VOI) or variant of concern (VOC) has been found. BA.2.12 at present is not a VOI or VOC. The public can avoid all variants, whether new or currently circulating, by continuing to wear the Best-fitting mask, Isolate when sick, Double-up protection through vaccination and boosters, and ensure good Airflow.