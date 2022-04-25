Latest NewsNewsTFT News

85 percent of 17,177 municipal, city councilors support Marcos-Duterte tandem

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Philippine Councilors League (PCL) has claimed that 85 percent of 17,177 municipal and city councilors nationwide are backing the tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The PCL said 14,600 supported Marcos as president and Sara Duterte as vice-president for the May 9, 2022 elections.

RELATED STORY: Lakas-CMD hopeful for landslide win for Marcos-Duterte tandem

PCL chairman Councilors Danilo Dayanghirang and PCL President Nelson Sala said majority of the legislators favour the tandem.

The PCL is expecting their “imminent victory”.

READ ON: Sara Duterte confident that Marcos Jr. could get 70-80% of Mindanao votes

The support was welcomed by former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Benhur Abalos Jr, who now serves as the campaign manager of Marcos Jr.

PCL officials were also welcomed in a simple ceremony at the BBM headquarters in Mandaluyong on Friday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1072647358

Dubai court sentences man to life in prison for murder over leave dispute

7 hours ago
swimming pool the filipino times UAE 1

Japan school billed Php1.4M for leaving swimming pool tap open for months

8 hours ago
Bureau of Customs PH 31 5M

Customs seizes counterfeit health products worth Php31.5M in Manila

8 hours ago
arjo maine el nido April 2022 4

LOOK: Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share snaps of El Nido trip

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button