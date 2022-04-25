85 percent of 17,177 municipal, city councilors support Marcos-Duterte tandem

The Philippine Councilors League (PCL) has claimed that 85 percent of 17,177 municipal and city councilors nationwide are backing the tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The PCL said 14,600 supported Marcos as president and Sara Duterte as vice-president for the May 9, 2022 elections.

PCL chairman Councilors Danilo Dayanghirang and PCL President Nelson Sala said majority of the legislators favour the tandem.

The PCL is expecting their “imminent victory”.

The support was welcomed by former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Benhur Abalos Jr, who now serves as the campaign manager of Marcos Jr.

PCL officials were also welcomed in a simple ceremony at the BBM headquarters in Mandaluyong on Friday.