LIST: UAE spots to watch fireworks displays for 2022 Eid Al Fitr holidays

File photo

The Eid celebrations in Dubai will be marked with a range of fireworks to be displayed at multiple places.

Bluewaters Island

At the place, a fireworks show will be on display on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

The destination which is a favourite among residents and tourists alike is home to the world’s biggest Ferris wheel located just off Dubai Marina.

Dubai Festival City Mall

At the Dubai Festival City mall the fireworks are scheduled on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

Yas Island

The Island will display fireworks during the first three days of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

Global Village

The park will offer daily fireworks, from April 30 as it has also extended opening hours from 5pm until 2am from April 30.

The Pointe

At the iconic waterfront destination at the tip of the Palm Island the fireworks can be watched on the first day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

