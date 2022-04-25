Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lacson-Sotto tandem eyes 45-50% of thinking and soft voters, silent majority

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Despite their standing in pre-election surveys, the tandem of Senate President Tito Sotto and PIng Lacson are eyeing to court the votes of the so-called ‘silent majority’ and soft and thinking voters.

Sotto estimates that this comprises 45 to 50% of the voting population which could help them win the May 9 polls.

“Tingin ko nasa mga I think 45 to 50 percent. Approximately half. Some of them would probably have a tendency to vote for a certain candidate as of now pero but in a matter of two or three days, because of internet, because of technology, in a matter of two or three days, pwedeng magkapalit-palit ng isip ang mga kababayan natin,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Lacson vows full enforcement of new law that safeguards OFWs’, seafarers’ rights

Sotto said that there are also soft voters who can turn around the election results.

“’Yung iba naman kung tawagin ay soft voters. Kahit du’n sa mga iba’t ibang mga survey, makikita niyo malaki ‘yung soft voters ng lahat ng kandidato,” he continued.

Sotto said that surveys only provide snapshots of the respondents sentiment on a given day or period.

READ ON: Sotto says no offers to withdraw VP bid

“With 2,400 respondents, it is very difficult to say if it resounds or not. Sixty-four million ang botante , 2,400 is not reliable at this point. At a certain time, siguro ‘yun ‘yung tinatawag nating snapshot,” he pointed out.

“The surveys na nakikita natin are snapshots of that particular day. Pwedeng kinabukasan nagbago yung isip ng 2,400 na sinurvey na ‘yun,” Sotto explained

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 837648824

Sharjah Police catches two trailer thieves within two hours after owner posts video of crime online

3 hours ago
Doc Rommel MC 2

Filipino professor in Dubai pens book on overcoming COVID-19’s challenges for organizations

3 hours ago
Kris Aquino 1

Kris Aquino to leave PH for medical treatment

3 hours ago
tito sotto 3

Sotto says no offers to withdraw VP bid

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button