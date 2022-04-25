Lacson-Sotto tandem eyes 45-50% of thinking and soft voters, silent majority

Despite their standing in pre-election surveys, the tandem of Senate President Tito Sotto and PIng Lacson are eyeing to court the votes of the so-called ‘silent majority’ and soft and thinking voters.

Sotto estimates that this comprises 45 to 50% of the voting population which could help them win the May 9 polls.

“Tingin ko nasa mga I think 45 to 50 percent. Approximately half. Some of them would probably have a tendency to vote for a certain candidate as of now pero but in a matter of two or three days, because of internet, because of technology, in a matter of two or three days, pwedeng magkapalit-palit ng isip ang mga kababayan natin,” he added.

Sotto said that there are also soft voters who can turn around the election results.

“’Yung iba naman kung tawagin ay soft voters. Kahit du’n sa mga iba’t ibang mga survey, makikita niyo malaki ‘yung soft voters ng lahat ng kandidato,” he continued.

Sotto said that surveys only provide snapshots of the respondents sentiment on a given day or period.

“With 2,400 respondents, it is very difficult to say if it resounds or not. Sixty-four million ang botante , 2,400 is not reliable at this point. At a certain time, siguro ‘yun ‘yung tinatawag nating snapshot,” he pointed out.

“The surveys na nakikita natin are snapshots of that particular day. Pwedeng kinabukasan nagbago yung isip ng 2,400 na sinurvey na ‘yun,” Sotto explained