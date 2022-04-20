Lacson vows full enforcement of new law that safeguards OFWs’, seafarers’ rights

Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has vowed full enforcement of a new law to safeguard the rights of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and seafarers.

He said that the Republic Act 11641 or the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Act which safeguards rights of OFWs will be fully implemented to prevent neglect and abuse from government agencies.

Lacson was addressing residents in a town hall meeting from Estancia, Iloilo.

He said the newly created executive department also has a program to help returning OFWs secure livelihood opportunities.

He said that all relevant government agencies attached to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) would now be incorporated under the DMW.

The DMW would comprise of the officials and personnel from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs; Philippine Overseas Labor Office, National Reintegration Center for OFWs, National Maritime Polytechnic — all previously under DOLE — and the Office of National Social Welfare Attaché.