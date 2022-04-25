Sotto says no offers to withdraw VP bid

Senate president and vice presidential candidate Tito Sotto revealed that there were no offers from other camps for him to withdraw from the vice presidential race.

Sotto however said there were requests for him to support other tickets.

“Wala naman. Walang lumalapit sa akin na ako’y mag-withdraw. May mga lumalapit na sinasabi na sumuporta ako sa kanila pero walang lumalapit sa akin na para ako ay mag-withdraw,” Sotto said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

Sotto also spoke about the possibility of unity among vice presidential bets to defeat current frontrunner Sara Duterte.

“The unity ng mga kandidato, I have not looked at it that way. ‘Di ako tumakbo para talunin ang kahit sino… As early as July, August, we already offered ourselves to the people. So whether may talunin o wala ‘di ‘yon ang nasa mind ko,” Sotto said.

“Ang nasa isip ko: I know the solutions. I’ve been involved in national issues for a very long time and I know how to handle it. I will hit the ground running. Hindi ko pagpraktisan ang OVP. Hindi ako mangangapa. That is what I am offering the people, not to beat anyone,” he added.

Sotto is currently second in pre-election surveys and is being considered as a common candidate for the presidential bets to defeat Duterte.

Sotto is the running mate of Senator Ping Lacson who is lagging behind presidential surveys.