Dubai announces nine-day Eid Al Fitr break

The authorities in Dubai have announced a 9-day long break on account of Eid Al Fitr.

According to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the nine-day holidays in Dubai government departments will begin Saturday, April 30.

RELATED STORY: It’s a 9-day Eid holiday break for UAE public sector!

They will last until Sunday, May 8, with official work resuming on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar and this year the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2.