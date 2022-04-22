It’s a 9-day Eid holiday break for UAE public sector!

Employees of the UAE public sector will enjoy a nine-day Eid holiday break this year!

This comes after the UAE Cabinet extended the Eid holiday for federal government staff initially from May 4 (Wednesday) to May 6 (Friday). The Eid holiday in the country starts on April 30.

Government offices across the emirates will resume work on May 9.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources announced a paid Eid holiday from 29 Ramadan (April 30) to 3 Shawwal (expected to fall on May 4) for all private-sector workers in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Ministry said, “MOHRE announces that 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal for the year 1433 AH will be a paid leave for all private-sector workers in the country in celebration of #Eid.”