It’s a 9-day Eid holiday break for UAE public sector!

Employees of the UAE public sector will enjoy a nine-day Eid holiday break this year!

This comes after the UAE Cabinet extended the Eid holiday for federal government staff initially from May 4 (Wednesday) to May 6 (Friday). The Eid holiday in the country starts on April 30.

Government offices across the emirates will resume work on May 9.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources announced a paid Eid holiday from 29 Ramadan (April 30) to 3 Shawwal (expected to fall on May 4) for all private-sector workers in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Ministry said, “MOHRE announces that 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal for the year 1433 AH will be a paid leave for all private-sector workers in the country in celebration of #Eid.”

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

