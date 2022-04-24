Comelec commissioner threatens to jail those accusing poll body of bias

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay on Friday threatened to jail those accusing the poll body of bias.

“Yun po nagko-comment ng public opinion na ang Comelec ay may sina-side-an, kinakampihan at mandadaya, ako po ay nagwa-warning sa inyo.” Bulay said.

“We will not hesitate to call upon the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) na ngayon sa panahong ito ay nasa ilalim ng control ng Comelec na patulan at ipahuli at ipakulong kayo ’yung manggugulo sa eleksyon na ito.”

Warning those accusing the election body of favoring any candidate in the 2022 elections, he said they could be jailed while asserting that the Comelec will conduct a credible, peaceful and clean elections.

“Kami ay nasa side ng batas kaya kung ang isip niyo ay manggugulo sa resulta ng election na ito, ang gusto po namin sampu ng kasama ko sa committee at kay chairman ay isang credible malinis mapayapang election,” he said.

“Kaya I am personally issuing this warring … Ako po ay dating hepe ng piskalya ng Maynila. Di ako magdadalawang-isip na kasuhan kayo sa panggugulo.”

This came after a statement from Commissioner Socorro Inting who said that it was unnecessary to call on the Comelec to hold a “nonpartisan” election.

Inting was commenting on an appeal by a group of supporters of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo called AIM (Asian Institute of Management) Alumni for Leni.

“The appeal of AIM Alumni for Leni calling for nonpartisanship and for holding of orderly, peaceful and credible elections on May 9, 2022, is … unnecessary as it tends to sow distrust on the integrity of the Comelec,” Inting said in a statement.

“Worse, the appeal … subtly conditions the minds of Filipinos that the upcoming elections is not credible should Vice President Leni Robredo lose in the presidential race,” she added.