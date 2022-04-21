COMELEC: Wearing clothes with candidate’s name, photo on election day is illegal

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) warned voters that wearing clothes with the candidate’s name and photo on election day is illegal.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia, when asked in an interview on TeleRadyo’s ‘On the Spot’ if voters can enter a polling precinct while wearing clothes with their candidate’s name, said, “Huwag na pong ganu’n. That’s campaigning. Bawal na po ang campaigning sa araw ng eleksyon.”

“Yung magsusuot pa po kayo ng may pangalan o may mukha, that’s campaigning po. Iwasan na lang po natin,” he added.

However, wearing clothes with the candidate’s campaign color or slogan is allowed, said Garcia.

“Wala pong problema kung gusto niyo po magsuot ng kulay ng kandidato niyo dahil ‘yun naman po ay isang karapatan,” he added.

“Kung ‘yung slogan po, wala naman po tayong magagawa. At least po ‘yun, hindi campaigning ‘yun,” he said.